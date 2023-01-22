Jammu: A day after nine people were injured in two explosions that rocked Jammui's Narwal, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Jammu to hold an investigation at the site Sunday morning. According to police sources, the investigators are suspecting that IEDs were used to carry out the twin explosions, one in an SUV parked in a repair shop and another in a vehicle at a nearby junkyard at Transport Nagar area of Narwal.

After the first blast, while the evacuation process was on, the second blast took place, the police said. "At around 11 am a Bolero was parked here and there was an explosion in the vehicle. Five persons who were near the vehicle were injured. Their condition is stable and they have been hospitalized, " the Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said on Saturday. " "The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to hospital," another police official said.

Also read: Nine injured in twin blasts in Jammu: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the incident and instructed officials to take stringent action against the perpetrators and bring them to justice. "Such dastardly acts highlight the desperation and cowardice of those responsible. Take immediate and firm action. No efforts should be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice," the Lt Governor told the security officials.

Offering his sympathies to those injured he announced relief of Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the incident. He also said that the administration would ensure best possible treatment and extend every help required to the affected families. The Lieutenant Governor has been briefed by senior police officials about the incident and the status of investigation, an official statement read. The LG has called for urgent steps to identify and take action against those responsible for these attacks.