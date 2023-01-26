Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Tricolor was seen flying high atop the cloak tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day on Thursday. The tricolor was unfurled here amidst the bone-chilling cold after a rally was held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. The tricolor was hoisted by the party's State General Secretary, Ashok Kaul. A hydraulic crane elevator was used to install the national flag on top of the tower.

Supporters of the party had organized the flag hoisting ceremony at the clock tower, locally known as 'Ghanta Ghar' to mark the celebrations of the 74th Republic Day of India. Talking to the media, Ashok Kaul said, "India is the mother of democracy, the largest democracy in the world. I am happy that I was given this opportunity to unfurl the national flag at Lal Chowk on the occasion of Republic Day. On behalf of everyone, I congratulate every citizen of the nation on the 74th Republic Day."

Kaul also said, "Everything in the valley is normal and peaceful even on Republic Day. I also request Rahul Gandhi to come to Lal chowk and unfurl the flag here." Many tourists from Gujarat also participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Lal Chowk. The tourists said they feel lucky to witness the flag at the historical Lal Chowk. The valley is very beautiful and the environment here is very safe."

A Republic Day event was organised at Sher-i-Kashmir International Cricket Stadium in Srinagar amid tight security. RR Bhatnagar, advisor to LG Manoj Sinha led the parade of police and CRPF contingents. In his speech, Bhatnagar said that the UT administration is focusing on the development and progress of all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir, while the main focus is on creating welfare and employment opportunities for the youth.

Security forces maintained vigilance around the venue by using drone-mounted surveillance cameras. Similar functions were held in the rest of the district headquarters where cultural and music programs were presented by artist groups.