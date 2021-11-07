Shopian: A newly joined militant of Lashker-e-Toiba found critically injured with a bullet wound in the Landoora area located in Hermain Tahsil of Shopian District in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The injured who has been identified as Sahil Bashir Lone was a resident of Hermain and had joined the militant group just 15 days ago.

"The TRF militant was found critically injured at a native area in Hermain. Some locals who saw him took him to district hospital. It was not immediately known how Sahil suffered injuries," official sources said.

A police officer said that Sahil is a category-C militant and had joined militant ranks on October 12 this year. “He was in our list. He is critical,” the officer added.

