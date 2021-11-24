Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed TRF commander and two other militants in a brief shootout near Rambagh bridge in Srinagar.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar told ANI that one of the militants has been identified as Mehran, a top commander of The Resistance Front (TRF). Kumar claimed that Mehran was involved in the killings of two teachers in Eidgah and other civilians in Srinagar. He said that the identity of the two militants is being ascertained.

As per police, Mehran is a resident of Maharaj Gunj locality of Srinagar and was active with militants from May this year.

Protests erupted in the Maharaj Gunj area in Srinagar soon after the news of Mehran’s killing was confirmed by police.

The two other dead are said to have been identified as Manzoor Mir, S/O Sanaullah Mir of Babhara in Pulwama district and Basit Ahmad Dar of Redwani, Kulgam.

Mir was missing from his home since June this year. His identity card was found by a few local women at the shootout site. As per reports, Dar had joined militancy in April this year.

Locals and shopkeepers said they heard a few gunshots around 5.15 pm near Rambagh bridge in Srinagar and suddenly saw three bodies lying on the road with blood oozing out of them.

Police sources said the three militants were travelling in a private car that was without a number plate while a police party was also chasing them in a car.

Sources said the police shot at the militants from behind and the three bodies were swiftly evicted from the spot. The whole incident concluded in half an hour.

Protests erupted at the spot with women wailing about the killing and shouting slogans against the security forces. Minor stone-pelting incidents also erupted at the site but the police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the spot to control the situation.