Srinagar: Ahead of Republic Day, an advisory has been issued over the traffic movement in Srinagar on Wednesday. According to the advisory, traffic on the roads leading to Shahr Kashmir Cricket Stadium, where the biggest event is going to be held on January 26, has been ordered to be diverted.

The advisory restrained the traffic from Panth Chowk towards Dalgate and all motorcyclists will use Nowgam, Natipora, Nowgam, Sanat Nagar, Hyderpura and Bypass Shahrah to reach their destinations. Similarly, traffic from Dalgate to SKS Sonawar will also be diverted.

Motorcyclists will have to take the route of Khona Khan Dalgate, SRTS, Flyover, Jahangir Chowk Flyover, Ram Bagh, Natipora or Bagat Udayat Nagar to reach their destinations. Meanwhile, tourists are ordered to take alternative routes to reach Srinagar airport so as not to face any kind of problem. The public is being informed that the advisory will be in effect from 6:30 AM to 12:30 PM on R-day.

Search Operation- After the civilian casualties in the Dungri area of Rajouri district, a search operation has been launched by the security forces in the hilly district of Kishtwar and the security personnel is conducting house-to-house searches to intensify anti-militancy activities.

The Kishtwar police in a statement said that the security has been tightened ahead of Republic Day after civilian deaths in Rajouri. SSP Kishtwar Khalil Piswal said that the police are continuing operations at various places across the district. It should be noted that after the civilian deaths in Rajouri, security was beefed up in Jammu province, including Rajouri. Kishtwar has recorded an increase in anti-militancy activities. Security personnel have established checkpoints at various places, while house-to-house searches are also being carried out.