Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The largest tulip garden in Asia, located at the foothills of the Zabarwan hills in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, was inaugurated by Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, on March 19.

The Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden boasts around 68 varieties of tulips and is a popular tourist attraction in the region. The garden opened its doors to visitors on the same day, with several UAE businessmen and officials attending the opening ceremony, as they were in Srinagar for an investment summit.

During the inauguration ceremony, Sinha mentioned that the garden had over 16 lakh tulips on display, with various colours and hues. The Floriculture Department had put in its best efforts to ensure that the flowers remained in the garden for more than a month, and additional attractions had been included to enhance the visitor experience. These attractions included a water channel and moving fountains inside the garden, which added to its beauty.

The Lieutenant Governor further explained that the garden featured new varieties of tulips every year, and when the garden bloomed fully, visitors would be able to witness a rainbow of tulips. He also praised the gardeners and workers who had worked tirelessly to make the garden a hit among netizens. Sinha also took the opportunity to invite people from all over the world to visit Jammu and Kashmir and discover the mesmerizing beauty of the tulip flowers while enjoying the warm hospitality of the locals.

Also read: Dubai based EMAAR group to build largest mall in J&K

Sinha also said that he directed the Vice Chancellor of SKUAST Kashmir to make arrangements for growing Tulip’s planting material in Jammu and Kashmir instead of relying on imports. "The effort will ensure that J&K is able to tap the Rs 400 crores market of Tulips in the country," LG J&K, Manoj Sinha said.

The Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden has been a significant tourist attraction in the region for several years, drawing visitors from all over the world. Located in the heart of Srinagar, the garden offers a breathtaking view of the Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills. Its well-manicured lawns, beautiful flowers, and serene environment make it a perfect spot for relaxation and rejuvenation. The garden is open to visitors every day, and entry fees are minimal.