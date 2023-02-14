Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir): Gulmarg is buzzing with the success stories of players winning medals during the Khelo India Winter Games. Meanwhile, an incident of making Kashmir proud came to light. A woman from the Hubli region of Karnataka lost her expensive phone while she was having fun in Gulmarg on Monday.

The mobile phone's worth was Rs 1.5 lakhs. The girl worried as she had all her documents in it. The girl made several attempts to find the phone with her husband, but in vain and she returned to her hotel exhausted. When she informed the hotel manager about this, the manager assured her that he will make all possible efforts to find her phone.

Efforts were made to find the phone. After an hour of search, the phone was recovered from the back seat of the vehicle, which the women used for the excursion. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the woman said, "Kashmir is heaven. The people of Kashmir are very kind, cooperative, understanding and hospitable."

She thanked Rahul Raina, manager of Hotel Royal Castle, and said, "He helped me beyond measure by sending two boys with me to find my phone, even though my husband and I were not expecting to find it. I was tired, but due to the tireless efforts of these two boys, we got the phone and I am very happy. I invite all the people of India to come to Kashmir."