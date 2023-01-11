Srinagar: Three soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), died after they slipped into a deep gorge, the Army said on Wednesday. They were patrolling along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The JCO and two other soldiers were on routine patrol in the Macchil sector when they slipped into the gorge, an Army official said.

"During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted.