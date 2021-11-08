Three OGWs arrested in Baramulla, ammunition recovered
Published on: 26 minutes ago
Baramulla: Jammu and Kashmir police today arrested three militant aides in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir. The police also recovered a grenade and 24 rounds of ammunition from their possession.
According to sources, they have been identified as Asghar Majeed Lone, Asif Ganai and Faizan Rasool. A case has been registered against them and further investigation has been started.
