Bandipora (J&K): Three militants involved in the killing of a non-local labourer were arrested in Kashmir's Bandipora on Saturday, district SSP Muhammad Zahid said in a press conference.

"On basis of clues we got by forming SIT and questioning people, we arrested three youths, residents of Sadunara, who confessed to the killing of Mohammad Amrez, resident of Bihar. Weapons were also recovered. Accused youths were in touch with handlers of LeT," the SSP said.

The victim, a labourer named Mohammad Amrez from Bihar, had been shot dead on the intervening night between August 11 and 12. Zahid noted that during probe, various suspects were called and interrogated, with investigators finally pinpointing the trio for the murder.

Also read: Joint parties of Baramulla Police & Army seizes AK74 and ammunition

“Eventually it was found that three local militants identified as Waseem Akram, Yawar Reyaz and Muzamil Sheikh—all residents of Sadunara were in touch with a LeT handler Baber, who is operating from Pakistan,” he said. A pistol along with a magazine and four rounds were also recovered from his possession, the former also said.

He added that Baber had instructed them to kill any non-local labourer to ‘terrorize’ them in order to leave the Valley and carry out more such strikes in future to revive local militancy in Bandipora.

“So far Bandipora police along with security forces have been successful in eliminating three militants including one local and foreigner,” the SSP said, adding that nine hybrid militants have also been arrested so far and six OGW modules have been busted in the district.