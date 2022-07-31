Srinagar: The security forces claimed to have arrested three militants with weapons in two operations in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday. Speaking to the media, security officials said the trio was nabbed after a joint operation by Army and Jammu Kashmir Police.

Vehicle checkpoints were established and operations were carried out, following which the three were arrested in Hadipura, Wathoor and Aloosa in the Kupwara district, officials said. Three pistols, two magazines and a grenade had been recovered from those arrested. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, they further noted.