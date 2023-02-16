Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday arrested three men for allegedly intimidating media persons and making “anti-national” statements at a press conference. The accused arrested trio have been identified as Suhail Khan, Nadeem Shafi Rather and Umar Majeed Wani. A Srinagar police spokesperson said in a tweet that the accused trio were “self styled leaders”.

The accused had “threatened and intimidated media persons, gave anti-national byte on Wednesday at a press conference,” the police spokesperson said. The FIR No 05/2023 under relevant sections has been registered at the Kothibagh Police Station in this regard. The arrest of the three men comes less than a week after police arrested a man allegedly disguising as a faith healer.

“One fraudster pretending as faith healer namely Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, son of Sonaullah Shah, a resident of Patti Sail Beerwah, arrested for duping a lady in Brein, Nishat,” a police spokesperson said on February 10. According to the police, the accused fraudulently looted money worth Rs 75,000, which was recovered on his confession. An FIR was registered against him in Nishat Police Station. On February 12, 16 gamblers were arrested in two different incidents by the Srinagar police.

A police spokesman said that on a specific information a raid was conducted at gambling site located near grid station Kawdara from where seven gamblers were arrested on spot. Rs 18,060 stake money and playing cards were recovered. Likewise, nine gamblers were arrested from parking of Botanical gardens. Rs 10,340 stake money and Rs 7,55,000 in cheques was recovered from their possession. Two vehicles used in gambling activities were seized.