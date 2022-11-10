Three arrested after JK police busts terror module in Trikuta Nagar
Three arrested after JK police busts terror module in Trikuta Nagar
Jammu : Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a terror module in the Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu on November 09. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered and three persons were arrested in connection with the haul. Among the weapons recovered were three AK 56 assault rifles, one pistol, 9 magazines, and 6 grenades.
