Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday asserted that those involved in the killing of civilians will have to pay a heavy price.

"If someone tries to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir, they will be dealt with sternly and there will be a befitting reply," he said in a veiled attack on the neighbouring country.

"Those involved in the gruesome killings of civilians and minority community members are enemies of peace. Administration along with police and other security forces won’t allow anyone to damage the age-old communal fabric of J&K,” Sinha said while asserting that "those who killed civilians and minority community members will have to pay a heavy price,"

Speaking at the police commemoration day function at armed police complex Zewan, Srinagar, he said police and the other security forces are doing a good job in keeping the peace intact.

"From fighting pandemic to fighting militancy, the police are on the forefront. J&K Police is not only popular in UT but in the entire country for its capabilities and responsibilities,” he said, adding, "if there is a synonym for J&K police, then it would be responsibility,"

He further said, "Today, I want to announce that the administration, police and other forces won’t rest till we root out militancy from the J&K soil,"

Speaking at the same event, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh claimed that the killing of civilians and minority community members in J&K was a move to disrupt peace and trigger a communal fissure in the region.

"Some militants while acting on the direction of their handlers from across the LoC resorted to disruption of peace by killing civilians and members of the minority community," he said.

He further said, "These selective killings were aimed at triggering communal fissures in Kashmir. Police and other forces acted swiftly to foil the designs of militants and their mentors."

The DGP further claimed that the killing of civilians was not just to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere but also to hit the livelihood of the common masses of Kashmir and the tourism as well.

"We have given a befitting reply to the enemies of peace and will continue to do that,” the DGP said.