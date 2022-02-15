Srinagar: A 36-second video of an elderly Kashmiri woman speaking English has taken the internet by storm since Monday. Originally shared by Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Syed Saleet Shah, the heartwarming video has now found its way to other social media platforms.

In the video, the youth, who appears to be the grandson of the elderly woman in her 80s, is teaching his granny English. He lists out the names of a few fruits, vegetables and animals in Kashmiri and the granny translates the same to English.

Though she fumbles while saying 'cat',' she corrects herself and says 'keit'. Interestingly, netizens liked her Kashmiri accent a lot. She identifies onions, apples, garlic and dog in a unique tone in the viral video.

Though not much is known about the woman, what's her name or where she is from, the video recorder's accent seems the duo is from a rural area in Kashmir. Former Mehbooba Mufti shared the wrote and wrote "So cute Masha Allah".