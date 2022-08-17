Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) : Terrorists lobbed grenades and escaped security forces' cordon in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kutpora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, they said.

Police said that after getting tip off about the presence of militants during the night, the police and security forces conducted a search operation in Kutpura Shopian. Meanwhile, the militants lobbed a grenade at the forces personnel and escaped from the spot.

During the operation, terrorists lobbed grenades at the search party and the fire was retaliated. However, the terrorists escaped due to darkness, a police spokesman said. He said a hideout was busted in a house and arms and ammunition was recovered. Militants have stepped up attacks in Shopian, killing a Kashmiri Pandit on Tuesday. They also attacked a CRPF bunker in the district Monday evening.