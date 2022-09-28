Terror funding case: SIA conducts raids in Poonch
Published on: 2 hours ago
Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at several locations in the Poonch district on Wednesday morning. The raids were carried out in connection with a Terror Funding case. Sources said that an SIA team with the help of police and CRPF personnel conducted raids to unearth more information and documents.
