Srinagar: An accomplice of a militant was arrested in a joint operation by the police and security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, who claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. The joint-operation was carried out based on specific tip-off received by Anantnag Police.

Following the inputs, a party of Anantnag police and Rashtriya Rifles set up a cordon at Hutmara Sandoz crossing. Meanwhile, a suspect came from Chak Hasanabad towards Naka Party. On seeing the party, the said person tried to escape. The police opened fire and arrested the suspect.

On search, one pistol, one magazine, and six live rounds were recovered from the man, which were planned to be used for target killing. The accomplice of the militant has been identified as Fazeel Ahmed Waghe, son of Mushtaq Ahmed Waghe, resident of Chak Hassanabad Hutmara, Anantnag.