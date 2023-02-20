Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the tender process for the ropeway project for the Mata Vaishno Devi temple is in the final stage and the project can be started soon. He said the ropeway would enable pilgrims to offer prayers in a much more convenient manner. He also said that the government is working at safeguarding the interests of the local businessmen. Pilgrims can visit Mata Vaishno Devi temple via ropeway if things go as planned, the 2.4-km-ropeway project will take pilgrims to the temple complex in only six minutes compared to the current five to six-hour foot trek.

Read also: PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath, and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand

Earlier, Sinha offered prayers at the temple and inaugurated the Tripti Bhojanalaya and the Prasad Kendra at the temple complex’s Bhavan. He said with the addition of these two facilities at the Durga Bhavan pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi will now be able to stay close to the temple. "Many pilgrims expressed their desire of staying near the temple and now their wish will be fulfilled. Around 750 people can have their food at the Bhojanalaya at a single time. Durga Bhavan has accommodation facilities for around 3,000 people. These facilities will be beneficial to the pilgrims, who visit the temple from across the country and abroad," Sinha said.

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has approved the project worth Rs 250 crore. It will carry pilgrims along the 12 km track between Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chat to the temple atop the Trikuta hills in the Reasi district. Sinha, who is the board’s chairman, told reporters that the ropeway project has been approved particularly keeping in mind the elderly and the differently-abled. The ropeway will be ready to operate in three years.