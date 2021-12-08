New Delhi: Slamming the former CM and NC Supremo Farooq Abdullah, Tarun Chugh, BJP's National General Secretary and in charge of J&K on Tuesday said that Abdullah's statement that the people of Kashmir should learn a lesson from farmers agitation and should be ready to sacrifice to bring back the special status of Kashmir and its statehood, is totally flawed.

"Farmers concern and Article 370 are two different topics. Article 370 and 35-A were a black spot on the integration of J&K with the rest of India and therefore it was our commitment to dissolve that status in order to bring peace and prosperity to the region," Chugh said.

The in-charge of Jammu-Kashmir BJP also highlighted that Abdullah is living in a dreamland and therefore his statements have no such relevance in this context.

Manifesting that the security of Kashmiris is BJP's biggest concern, Chugh added that the security apparatus is doing its best to safeguard the rights of Kashmiris and that no militant can harm civilians and if he does, our security forces will make sure to neutralize that militant.

Further drawing a completely opposite statement from ex-governor Satya Pal Malik where he said that during his reign, even a bird wouldn't be harmed, Chugh reiterated that even this time, no one lives in fear and the security situation is at its best in the valley.