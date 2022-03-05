Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed that a suspected object was found near Alamgari Bazar of Srinagar. As soon as the object was found, the traffic through the area was halted and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the scene, a senior police officer said.

Later in the day, the object was declared by the police to be a box, which had fallen from a cycle. The person carrying the box was traced back to an adjacent locality, who said he was unaware that it had fallen on the road.

Agency inputs

Also read: Militant arrested, his associate trapped in north Kashmir: Police