Suspicious object found in Srinagar turns out to be box dropped from cycle
Published on: 20 minutes ago
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed that a suspected object was found near Alamgari Bazar of Srinagar. As soon as the object was found, the traffic through the area was halted and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the scene, a senior police officer said.
Later in the day, the object was declared by the police to be a box, which had fallen from a cycle. The person carrying the box was traced back to an adjacent locality, who said he was unaware that it had fallen on the road.
