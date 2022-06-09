New Delhi: Amid all security arrangements being made for a peaceful Amarnath Yatra scheduled to be started on June 30, the latest modus operandi of the terrorist organizations of using 'sticky bomb' to create sabotage has become a major cause of concern for the security forces. Worried about the development, the security agencies in J&K have issued a note asking the people not to leave their vehicles unattended.

"Sticky bombs are being placed into unattended halted vehicles. So, it necessary for everyone to keep their vehicles attended all the time," a senior official from India's intelligence grid told ETV Bharat. Investigation into an incident that took place last month has revealed that such a sticky bomb was used to create sabotage in a bus while it was going to Jammu from Katra.

In several recent encounters with terrorist members, the security forces also recovered such sticky bombs. Generally, sticky bombs are small-size bombs and magnetic in nature. These bombs can be attached to vehicles and detonated using a timer and a remotely held device. In the recent past, security agencies recovered several arms and ammunition including a few magnetic bombs from a drone that came from across the border.

"We are taking all precautions for a peaceful Amarnath Yatra," a security official said. The annual pilgrimage will end on August 11. To ensure a peaceful yatra, security forces have also intensified their anti-terror and search operations in J&K. As many as 96 terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in different encounters in J&K. Of the total terrorists killed by security forces 30 were foreign national.

As per the intelligence report, 158 terrorists are still active in J&K out of which 83 belong to Lashkar-e Taiba, 30 are from Jaish-e-Mohammad, and 38 are from Hijbul Mujahideen groups.

