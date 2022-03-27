Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): The Srinagar administration has closed the city's landmark bookstore inside Dal Lake. The bookstore cum reading room is also listed in the Limca Book of Records. India's only book store and reading room set up in Nehru Park inside Dal Lake in Srinagar by Gulshan Books in 2016 in association with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and has been a bookstore ever since.

Sheikh Ajaz, owner of Gulshan Books, speaking to ETV Bharat said that the space was provided by the Jammu and Kashmir government for five years in 2016, after which a one-year extension was granted till the end of February this year. We have since requested an extension from the administration, but has not been done and finally, the premises was vacated on March 10, 2022."

"This book shop was included in the Limca Book of Records in 2018 and then in 2021 also got the best bookshop in India recognition," he added. It is noteworthy that in this bookshop many famous personalities, including former Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, former director of Indian Intelligence Bureau Amar Singh Daulat, senior politician Dr Karan Singh, well-known journalist Andrew Whitehead have been the frequent visitors of the library. Many movies and songs have been filmed here.

While the bookstore closed, those interested in books are disappointed. Shahbaz Haqbari, a well-known author from Kashmir, said, "We condemn the closure of the book store. There should be such facilities in place in Kashmir as these promote culture, tradition and knowledge."

READ: UAE bizmen call Kashmir 'paradise on earth', assure to invest big in Valley