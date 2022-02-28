Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration is planning to reopen Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid for prayers this week. The masjid was closed for mandatory congregational Friday prayers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the COVID caseload has been reduced, arrangements for the smooth reopening of the mosque are being reviewed.

"The masjid was closed for the mandatory congregational Friday prayers in view of the pandemic situation. But since the cases have come down, the arrangements are now being reviewed for the smooth reopening of the mosque this week," a senior officer in the J&K administration said.

The official clarified that the restriction has been only on Friday congregational prayers and not daily prayers.

"The restriction was on Friday congregational prayers and not on daily prayers. The administration had to impose those restrictions due to huge gatherings in the mosque," the official added.

The mosque has been closed for around 30 weeks and during this period, people were allowed to offer daily prayers while following all guidelines against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir visited the mosque, and the arrangements were made. The officers also held meetings regarding the reopening of the mosque with Imam Jamia and Secretary Auqaf Jamia Masjid.