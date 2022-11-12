Srinagar (J&K): Iram Feroze had a knack for cooking right from her childhood but her parents would dissuade her saying the profession of the chef was “not meant for women from good families". Years down the line, Iram, a young woman from the Natipora area in uptown Srinagar has defied all the odds by emerging as a promising woman chef from Kashmir.

After passing out from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), situated in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar on the banks of River Jhelum, Iram has joined a well-known private hotel in the city and has already made a mark for her culinary skills. “Whenever my mood was off at home, I used to cook something which the family members used to appreciate.

Also read: Kashmir-born doctor wins UK's 'Psychiatrist of the Year 2022' award

But they did not give their consent to me taking it as a professional chef,” Iram recalled. She said that despite resistance from the family, she enrolled herself at the IHM and completed a short-term course in cooking. Iram said the teachers at the IHM saw her aptitude in cooking and recommended her to a one-month cooking course outside the Valley.

However, as always, Iram's family resisted the move. "But I prevailed upon my parents. My cousins supported me and I pursued the career to become a chef. It is unconventional but I did it," Iram says proudly. She thanked her teachers at IHM for becoming what she is today. Iram also enrolled in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to pursue Masters in Sociology.

“The parents said that my studies must also continue with cooking,” she said. Iram is grateful to the Institute of Hotel Management, Srinagar, for becoming the “youngest female chef in the Valley”. She said the IHM has played a vital role in making her dream come true. "Guidance is important. If you get a proper guide, you can do wonders in your life," she said.