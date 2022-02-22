Srinagar: Teenage Wushu sensation from Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir, Sadia Tariq, who has been shortlisted by the Technical Committee of the Wushu Association of India, will participate in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship, Moscow, in Russia starting from Tuesday.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sadia's father Tariq Ahmed Lone said she left for Moscow on Monday and would have reached the destination. Lone said that Sadia has worked hard to reach the pedestal and is fully prepared to demonstrate her talent. "I am anticipating she will achieve great heights," he added.

Sadia recently won a gold medal in the 20th Junior National Wushu Championship held at Loli Professional University, Jalandhar, in which the Jammu and Kashmir Wushu team won a number of medals and secured third position in terms of medals. The Moscow Wushu Stars Championship is an event approved by SAI's ACTC (Annual Calendar Training and Competition). India's junior and senior teams are participating in this championship.

Meanwhile, Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Nuzhat Gul congratulated Sadia on becoming a member of the Indian Wushu Team for the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship and wished her good luck for the championship. She also congratulated the Wushu Association of Jammu and Kashmir for promoting the sport across the length and breadth of the UT and for providing a platform for Wushu players to perform at the national and international arenas.

