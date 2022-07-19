Srinagar: Srinagar police on Monday arrested a person, accused of hiding explosive material. The accused has been identified as Zahid Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Aaziz Mir, resident of Aripanath Beerwah Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

"During the investigation, he revealed the concealment of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) material and led the police team and recovery of P3 type explosive material (weighing approximately 6 kg), one electric detonator and around 500 grams of ball bearings and nails," a police official said adding, "These ball bearings and nails were used as projectiles/shrapnel during the blast."

The explosive material was recovered near Sham Lal Petrol Pump on the National Highway. The explosive material recovered was meant for making IEDs, to target the security forces deployed on the National Highway, the official added. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in this regard under FIR No. 99/2022 under Sections 13, 23, 38, 39 of the UAPA and 3/5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Batamlu Police Station.