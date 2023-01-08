Srinagar (J&K): The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir will host the G 20 summit in May as the administration is making arrangements for hosting the major international event.

"Srinagar is likely to host one of the G20 events for which we are preparing in advance,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kundbarao Pole said.

Pole said the administration was conducting a face-lift of the city for the major event. He also said that the event will boost tourism in Kashmir, while at the same time will help in clearing the misgivings about the situation in the valley.



Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration constituted a 16-member committee to oversee the preparations related to the upcoming G20 event in the Union Territory. The committee will be headed by the Financial Commissioner (additional chief secretary) of the Home department of Jammu and Kashmir.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 this year and during its presidency, India will host around 200 meetings in more than 50 cities across 32 different workstreams. G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies.

The top event of the G20 leaders' summit is slated to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10 this year while 200 other events will take place in different parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the importance of involving the common citizens. He said creative solutions should be envisaged for achieving such 'Citizen Connect'. He also advised the establishment of a dedicated team for preparations related to G-20.

The Prime Minister also discussed establishing 'Millet Cafes' at prominent public places and state government offices across the country, adding that millets may be showcased in the G20 meetings being held in states.