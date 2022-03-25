Srinagar: The 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh National Highway in the Centrally Administered Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was officially reopened to all light vehicles today after being closed for 80 days. DC Ganderbal Kritika Jyotsna flagged off the vehicles at Sonmarg traffic point. Accompanied by SSP Ganderbal Nikhal Borkar, SDPO Kungan Yasir Qadri, DSP Traffic Ganderbal, ARTO Ganderbal Basharat Mahmood and other officials, the highway was opened to all small motor vehicles.

In a tweet, Border Roads Organisation highlighted that 560 vehicles, including load carriers with medicine and other essential supplies, crossed over to Ladakh from Sonemarg on Friday. Light passenger vehicles were also part of this. The Highway connects Ladakh with the rest of Jammu Kashmir.

According to officials, one-way traffic from Srinagar to Leh will run on odd days, while traffic from Leh to Srinagar will run in even days. The cut-off time for vehicles from Kashmir will be at Sonmarg, Ganderbal at 6 am and at Mani Marg from Kargil at 8.30 am.