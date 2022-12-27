Ganderbal( J&K): The Srinagar-Leh highway was on Monday temporarily closed for vehicular traffic following fresh snowfall in Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said. An official said that the road has been closed as a precautionary measure due to slippery conditions. According to the official, heavy snowfall continued in Sonamarg on Monday evening, however, no rain or snowfall has been reported in other parts of Ganderbal.

Meanwhile, temperatures in most parts of the valley remained below freezing point. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund of south Kashmir recorded minus 4.2 degrees Celsius. The local meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rain and snowfall rain in Kashmir for two days from December 29.