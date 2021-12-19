Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): After a Lasher-e Toiba militant was killed on Sunday in a gunfight between security forces and militants in the Harwan area of Srinagar, locals claimed that they were locked in their homes during the gunfight, however, there was a lot of damage near the house where the clash took place. They also claimed that the security forces desecrated the Holy Quran during the gunfight.

"The Holy Quran has also been desecrated and even the bed has been broken by them," locals said.

"I don't know what happened. Nothing like this has ever happened in the area in the last 20 years. I have never seen a militant and heard about a gunfight here," Abdul Rehman Bhat, house owner said.

"Our house was searched several times during the night and then we were evacuated and moved to another house. In the meantime, my children were beaten up. One son runs a shop, the other is a labourer, while the third now goes to college," he added.

His wife Jana Begum said, "They (security forces) searched our house three times and then the fourth time we were all taken out. My two sons - Manzoor Bhat and Ashiq Bhat - were taken into custody. My third son was severely beaten."

"The cupboards were smashed, the money and jewellery were taken away by the security forces. We don't understand what did we do?" she added.

The encounter culminated with the killing of the LeT militant Saifulla.

"At around 2 am, gunfight started at Dharbagh area of Harwan area of Srinagar city. One LeT militant has been killed during the operation," a senior police official told ETV Bharat.

Giving details about the gunfight, he said that a joint team of police, army and CRPF cordoned off the area on a tip-off from a reliable source.

"As soon as security forces approached the suspected spot, hiding militants fired at the team. The firing was responded and the militant was killed," he said.

According to the police, the slain militant was identified as Saifulla alias Abu Khalid alias Shawaz, a resident of Karachi. He infiltrated in 2016 and was active in the general area of Harwan and was involved in several terror crimes.