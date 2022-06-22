Srinagar: Owing to the continuous rains in the state, June 21 was recorded as the coldest day of summer in Jammu and Kashmir. The maximum temperature in Srinagar on Tuesday was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, which is 14.2 degrees below normal. Such low temperatures were recorded in June after a time span of almost 48 years. The last it was recorded so low during summers in the state was in 1975.

It is usual for the state to experience such temperatures in the Kashmir Valley in the month of February. For the last few days, it has been raining continuously in the plains of Kashmir Valley with light to moderate rainfall. Light snowfall has also been recorded at a few places in the affected areas. This significant drop in temperature is therefore speculated to be the result of these showers.

In Qazigund, the maximum day temperature was recorded at 15.4 degrees Celsius, 13.3 degrees below normal. Gulmarg recorded 7.5 degrees Celsius, which was 12.7 degrees below normal. Furthermore, according to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rains are expected in the next 24 hours.