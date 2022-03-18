Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): At least 15 people allegedly involved in stone-pelting on security forces after an encounter in Srinagar in which three militants were killed have been arrested, the police informed on Thursday. According to the police, three terrorists were neutralised in Nowgam, Srinagar on March 16, after which the site was being cleared to ensure the safety of citizens when a large unruly mob started pelting stones.

The Srinagar police in an official statement said, "As per the standard operating procedure, the encounter site was being cleared to ensure the safety of citizens. Accordingly, signboards were also placed around the site of encounter, while it was being sanitized, to dissuade citizens from approaching the site prior to sanitization with regard to any left-over explosive from the terrorists."

It further said, "A large unruly mob assembled from adjacent areas of Shankerpora Wanabal carrying 'lathies' and stones in their hands and pelted stones on the deployed staff. In order to disperse the mob smoke shells had to be used." A case has been registered under relevant sections in the Nowgam Police station and 15 identified persons were also arrested in the said case, added the police statement.

The police also requested the citizens to stay away from the encounter sites to ensure safety, keeping in mind the likelihood of leftover explosives from the terrorists.

