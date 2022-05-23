Srinagar: A local court in Srinagar on Monday adjourned the hearing in the murder case of Satish Tikoo till June 7. Tikoo was killed by former militant Bitta Karate. The court said that since the petitioner and his lawyer were absent from the court today, the matter stands adjourned till June 7.

The jailed separatist leader Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, a former militant of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), is accused of killing Kashmiri Pandit Satish Tikoo. Almost 31 years after Tikoo's killing, the family filed a petition against Karate in the Sessions Court of Srinagar on March 30. Following this, the court had fixed May 10 for the hearing of the case.

However, Tikoo's lawyer, Advocate Utsav Bains remained absent from the court citing security concerns and the hearing was postponed till May 23. He was missing from the hearing even today, leading to further postponement of the hearing. According to sources, the petitioner is planning to approach the High Court due to security reasons.

Meanwhile, a court official said, "We feel that the petitioner is not interested in an early hearing on the matter and they are just buying the time." Pertinently, during a TV interview in 1990, Karate had pleaded guilty to killing more than a dozen Kashmiri Pandits, but during the court hearing, he denied saying that the "statement was made under duress and coercion in prison, although he has not killed anyone."

Karate was jailed from 1990 to 2006 on various charges and was released on bail in 2006. He was re-arrested in 2019 in a terror funding case and has been incarcerated ever since.