Srinagar (J&K): Amid heavy snowfall in Kashmir, all 43 flights scheduled to operate from Srinagar's international airport on Saturday were cancelled.

"We were all set to operate all flights today but heavy snowfall put us on the back foot. All 43 flights scheduled for today have been cancelled. There was some sunshine during the day and tarmac was also cleared but snowfall started again," Director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh said.

"The installation of CAT II ILS system shall begin in April 2022 and would be completed by November 2022. Hopefully, we will not face these difficulties next year," he added.

Meanwhile, Srinagar's meteorological department has predicted an improvement in weather conditions from tomorrow.

"I am hopeful that all flights will operate on Sunday. But travellers must check the status before heading to the airport. They can keep an eye on our Twitter handle and can also connect with respective airlines,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the MeT officials said the whole of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall, which has brought the mercury down.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar settled at 2.9 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg was coldest today as the temperature at the world-famous ski resort settled at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT has predicted an improvement in the weather conditions from tomorrow morning.

However, the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the strategic road connecting the Valley with the rest of the states, was closed for vehicular movement as a precautionary measure following the landslides and slippery conditions of the road.