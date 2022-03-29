Srinagar (J&K): The Srinagar International Airport marked the busiest day in its history, handling 15,014 passengers who boarded 90 flights to travel in or out of Kashmir on the first day of the week, officials said on Tuesday.

"The rare feat was achieved yesterday when we handled 45 arriving flights with 7,824 passengers and 45 departing flights with 7,190 passengers. This is a record as a total of 90 flights with 15,014 passengers makes it the busiest day in the history of this airport,” Kuldeep Singh, Director of Srinagar Airport, told ETV Bharat.

"We are ensuring that the airport remains congestion-free and passengers have a good time here. Several steps are being taken. Infrastructure is being upgraded for the facilitation of passengers. The current design of the airport is to handle around 7,000 passengers daily but now a new building is also coming up which will increase the accommodation facility," he added. Singh also claimed that more records will be broken as during summer, the footfall is likely to increase.

"Previous all-time record was 13,700 passengers in a single day. That too happened this year only. Yesterday, that record was broken and 15,014 passengers travelled to and fro. In coming months we are expecting more flights and that is directly proportional to an increase in footfall here," he said.

Sharing some more information about the achievement, he said: "Despite pandemic, as many as 31.15 lakh passengers travelled to and fro Srinagar and Jammu airports between April and December 2021. The Srinagar Airport recorded 22,18,088 passenger footfalls with 17,579 flight operations, the Jammu Airport recorded 8,97,073 passenger footfalls with 9,175 flight operations."

