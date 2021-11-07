Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): The Central government on Saturday declared Srinagar airport as a major airport. In this process, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a notification to declare the airport of Srinagar as the major airport under the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Act-2008.

The gazette notification issued by the ministry on Saturday read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (i) of Section 2 of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008 (No.27 of 2008), the Central government hereby declares the airport at Srinagar as a major airport."

After this move, the AERA will determine the tariff, including the development fee and passenger service fee for aeronautical services at the airport

Notably, on October 23, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Shah inaugurated the first direct international flight between Srinagar, Sharjah and United Arab Emirates (UAE) there.

