Jammu: A Special Police Officer (SPO) died after being hit by a vehicle near Jammu Bagh Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. According to police sources, one SPO Rajat Chaudhary, a resident of Basna, was hit by a 16-wheel truck while he was performing his night duty at Bagh Bahu Sidra Chowk at around 4:30 am leaving him grievously injured.

The injured SPO was rushed to the Government Hospital, Jammu, where doctors declared him brought dead. After completing all legal and medical procedures, the deceased's body was handed over to the family for last rites.

The driver, who also suffered injuries has been arrested and the vehicle involved in the accident has been seized, an official said. The driver has been shifted to the medical hospital and further investigation is underway.