Pulwama (J&K): Many youngsters in Kashmir, through their sheer grit and dedication, have made their mark in diverse fields including sports. While some youngsters are exhibiting their talent on the field, there are some off-field players who have made their mark as well.

Irfan Bhat, a person with special needs, who hails from Balhama in the Srinagar district, is one such person. A cricket commentator, Irfan is very popular in South Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts. What attracts people towards him is that even though he lost his ability to walk, he keeps aside his crutches, sets a mobile camera on a tripod, and begins rallying live commentary of local cricket matches.

He is a wonderful orator, knows the nuances of the game, and explains them with juicy anecdotes to enthrall the spectators around the cricket fields or people watching him online.

"I have been physically weak since childhood but I turned my weakness into strength. I have been doing commentary during cricket matches for the last two years and receiving a lot of appreciation from the people," Irfan told ETV Bharat. According to him, people are quite impressed with his commentary and diction.

"Physically weak people have a lot of potential that can become a source of employment for them if used in a proper way. I love cricket a lot but due to physical weakness, I am not able to play the game. However, I enjoy cricket through my commentary and watch it on the ground," he said.