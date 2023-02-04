Jammu: Amid criticism against anti-encroachment drive, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said some people were trying to spread "misinformation" about common people being targeted in the drive. Only illegal occupants of government land were being evicted, he said. LG Manoj Sinha said this after inaugurating the Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI) at Jammu on Friday.

Speaking on the ongoing anti-encroachment drive across the UT, the Lt Governor said, "Some people tried to spread misinformation that common man will be impacted in the anti-encroachment drive. I want to assure the people that the administration will safeguard the habitations and livelihoods of common man. Only influential and powerful people who misused their position and violated the law to encroach upon the State land would face the law,” said the Lt Governor.

Also read: Massive anti-encroachment drive in Kashmir; state land retrieved from high and mighty

The Lt Governor reiterated that only those people who have grabbed land illegally through unfair means are facing the eviction. “I have personally directed the DCs and SSPs to closely monitor and ensure no innocent person is affected in any manner during anti-encroachment drive,” said the Lt Governor. Deputy Commissioners should have the knowledge of the activity of next day and media should be made aware about the names behind the encroachment of land so that the common man will get to know the truth," the Lt Governor further said.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta informed that the two CSOIs will be established in J&K. Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary; Former Chief Secretaries, Retd DGP, Senior Officers and HoDs were present on the occasion.