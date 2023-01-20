Handwara: A soldier died of suicide inside the Army Camp in North Kashmir’s Handwara town after shooting his head with his service rifle, officials said on Friday. Sources said some gunshots were heard inside 21 RR Bagatora Handwara Camp on Friday.

When soldiers rushed to the spot to ascertain where the gunshot came from, they found a sentry in a pool of blood with a head injury. He was immediately rushed to the Sub District Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The victim has been identified as Lance Naik Shiv Kumar. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC, and initiated further investigation. The reason behind his suicide is not ascertained yet. "It appears the soldier has shot himself to death," the source said.

The Indian government said 819 armed forces personnel died by suicide over the last five years, with the Indian Army accounting for 642 such cases alone. This was informed through a written reply to a question raised during a Rajya Sabha session last year. As informed by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, the Indian Air Force reported 148 cases of suicide, while Indian Navy saw 29 such cases.

Also read: As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.