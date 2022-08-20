Rajouri: An Army personnel was injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Rajouri on Saturday. According to sources, the mine exploded when a group of soldiers was patrolling on the Line of Control area of the Nowshera sector.

The army personnel was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. According to officials, landmines are planted in these areas to stop infiltrators which are sometimes washed away by rains, resulting in such accidents, said sources.

