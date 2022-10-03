Srinagar: A soldier died of gunshot wounds on Monday under mysterious circumstances in the Boniyar area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. It was suspected that he might have died by suicide and the reasons for the extreme step are being investigated. Official sources said the soldier identified as Rahul Bhagat, son of Anand Bhagat of Maharashtra, was found in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds on his chest inside the toilet of a garrison in Boniyar.

A police officer on the condition of anonymity said the inquest proceedings under 174 CrPC have been initiated. The body has been shifted to the hospital for conducting a post-mortem and other medico-legal formalities.