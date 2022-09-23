Srinagar: An army man on Thursday shot himself dead with his service rifle in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. As per local inputs, the soldier of 1 Rashtriya Rifles, posted at High Ground area in Anantnag shot himself, resulting in his instant death. The reason behind the soldier taking the extreme was not immediately known.

A police official said that a case has been registered in this regard and a probe has been initiated. A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan died after falling off a building in the Pandrethan area of Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said. As per local inputs, the mishap took place early today morning when Constable Anuj Kumar of 151 Battalion, A/coy SSB fell from the building at the Geology and Mining Department in Pandrethan.

Kumar was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, an official said. The police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case into the matter. The cause of the accident is to be ascertained, while an investigation is underway. Earlier, on February 17 this year, an army soldier ended his life by allegedly shooting himself to death using his service rifle in the Nagrota area of the Jammu region

Also read: Army soldier shoots himself dead in J&K's Nagrota