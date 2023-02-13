Gulmarg: The third day of the ongoing 3rd edition of the Khelo India Winter Games marked a snowboarding competition held Monday at the ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. On the third day of the five-day mega event, various other competitions were organized besides snowboarding in which the players participated with enthusiasm.

Men's senior and junior athletes participated and showed their best performance in the joint Slalom Snowboard Competition. Pramod, an athlete hailing from Uttarakhand was all praises for the event. After participating in snowboarding event, Pramod said that the slopes of Kashmir are the best slopes in the country.

Pramod who has been snowboarding for last six years said he loves coming to Kashmir for the sport. He said the arrangements put in place by the government were satisfactory. Another athlete Kuldeep Rawat said that he has been snowboarding for five years and the slopes at Gulmarg are unparalleled. Though he said that the accommodation facilities at the places where these games are held have some scope for improvement.

“I enjoyed participating in this competition because the slopes are amazing," said Rawat. He said that he was hopeful for a medal and will give his best in the competition. Over the suspension of the sports events on Sunday due to inclement weather, Rawat said he was a little hesitant at first. “But then everything went well as soon as I reached the slopes the next day,” he said.

The 3rd edition of the Khelo India Winter Games at ski resort Gulmarg is being held from February 10. Athletes from all over the country have arrived at the spot to participate in these games. The winter sports include curling, bandy, ice skating, ice hockey, snowshoeing, figure skating, snowshoe races, snow skiing, snowboarding, ski mount trekking, bob sled, etc. Two new sports, curling and bandy, were introduced in the winter games this year.