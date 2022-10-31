Anantnag: Amid the forecast of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, an order has been issued by the Tehsildar of Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, according to which no vehicles will be allowed to ply on Sinthan Top and Margan Top on the 1st and 2nd of November.

The order stated, "In view of the forecast of snowfall in the hilly areas and rains in the plains, the traffic on Sinthan Top and Margan Top will be closed for two days as a precautionary measure." The order has advised people not to travel on both highways.

Notably, the Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall in the hilly areas and rains in the plains on November 1 and November 2 in the upper areas of the Kashmir valley.