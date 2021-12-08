Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): With the onset of winter in Kashmir, the process of preparing and selling smoked fish starts. These fishes are locally called 'Phari'. It is one of the oldest winter delicacies of Kashmir.

On the outskirts of Srinagar city, Muhammad Sultan and his family keep freshly caught fish on the platform of dry grass.

After being caught, the fish are cleaned and dried for hours. It is a traditionally prepared fish, which is cooked by most locals in the winter.

"First the fish is caught, they are placed on a specific grass platform to dry. Later it is set on fire. It is smoked for around two hours. If any fish is not smoked properly, the process is repeated," he says.

"Though the demand has declined, these fish are still popular among the older generation. These fishes are mostly cooked with collard greens. People believe that when the temperature drops to minus five degrees Celsius, these fishes provide resistance to the fight against the common cold," he added.

Sultan feels that this delicious fish may have admirers in Jammu and other parts of India but he doesn't have resources.

"We don't have the resources to export these fishes out of the valley. Our children are not interested in this work either. Though this process needs hard work at the same time is insulting. Earlier there were over sixty families associated with the trade but now only a few are left," he added.

Sultan says that the process of making phari is done only in the winter months and for the rest of the year they work as labourers.

"We used to do weave carpets and shawls but now there is no work due to the popularity of Amritsari shawls and Iranian carpets. We are forced to work as daily labourers," he says.

