Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have busted a militant module by arresting six militant associates in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. In a statement, a police spokesman said that the Kulgam police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the possession of six terrorist associates of a proscribed terrorist outfit (JeM).

Based on specific information regarding the carrying out of subversive activities in the Mirhama and Damhal Hanjipora area of district Kulgam a breakthrough was achieved by the arrest of the six terrorist associates in a joint operation of the Kulgam police and 9RR. The police did not identify the arrested accused.

Also read: BSF foils smuggling bid from Pak in Punjab's Gurdaspur, jawan injured in the crossfire

It said that a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered on the disclosure of the accused. As per a police spokesman, the arms and ammunition include a pistol, a pistol magazine, 18 pistol rounds a hand grenade, four UBGL Shells, 30 rounds of AK 47, 446 rounds of M4, 8 M4 Magazines, one AK 47 Magazine, one Insas Magazine, two mortar shells, a wireless set, four Walky Talkies and other incriminating materials.

According to the police, during the preliminary investigation, it is learnt that terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit JeM and were in touch with terror handlers across the border via various social media platforms. “The arrested accused were hell-bent to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the Kulgam district by way of carrying grenade attacks, intimidating innocent civilians, standoff fire attacks on PRI members and minority communities,” the police said. In this connection, a case with FIR No. 01/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station DH Pora. “Further investigation of the case is in progress to expose the broader conspiracy,” police said.