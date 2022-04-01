New Delhi: The National Commission for Women under the initiative of Chairperson Rekha Sharma sponsored the visit of a delegation of six girl students from Jammu & Kashmir to different government offices across Delhi including the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Parliament, and other Commissions to inform and educate them on the functioning of these government departments.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma took these girls, nominated by higher educational institutes across different districts of Jammu and Kashmir to meet Minister, Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel. These girls, who came out of their districts for the first time, were extremely happy to have visited the Parliament along with different prominent places in Delhi. They said that they will spread awareness in their colleges about the information received during their stay in Delhi.

The Commission informed these girls on the key working areas of NCW and also organized their visit to different Commissions including the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Minorities, and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes where they were acquainted with the role and functioning of these offices.