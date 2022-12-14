Anantnag (J&K): The Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Anantnag conducted raids at two different locations in the Anantnag district following a case registered against two persons under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Wednesday.

The residence of Shahbaz Ahmad Thoker son of Mushtaq Ahmad Thoker, a resident of Waghama Bijbehara and Subzar Ahmad Ganie son of Farooq Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Marhama Halimpora Bijbehara were thoroughly searched by the security forces. During the search, relevant information and the role of these accused in the commission of crime were examined.

As per police, these raids are carried out to eliminate the terror ecosystem in the district by identifying various ground workers and supporters of terrorism. These raids will continue in future also for the logical conclusion of all UAPA cases, police said.